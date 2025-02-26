The number of academy graduates in each Super League side from Round Two

EVERY Super League club prides itself on having a good academy in order to blood through youngsters into the first-team.

The fantastic Wakefield Trinity Heritage Podcast has calculated just how many academy graduates each of the 12 Super League sides had in their ranks from Round Two.

Way out in front with NINE academy graduates were Catalans Dragons and St Helens, with Leeds Rhinos having eight.

Wakefield Trinity – newly promoted from the Championship – and Hull FC both had seven on the field, with Wigan Warriors not far behind with six.

Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants had five apiece whilst way down with two were Castleford Tigers.

Salford Red Devils and Hull KR both had one graduate from their academy in their ranks over the weekend, whilst Leigh Leopards had zero.

The full list:

9 – Catalans Dragons and St Helens

8 – Leeds Rhinos

7 – Wakefield Trinity and Hull FC

6 – Wigan Warriors

5 – Warrington Wolves and Huddersfield Giants

2 – Castleford Tigers

1 – Salford Red Devils and Hull KR

0 – Leigh Leopards