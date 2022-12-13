The 2023 Super League table based on Grand Final-winning odds as St Helens look for fifth-successive triumph

THE 2023 Super League season is now less than two months away and for some teams it is about building for a trophy at the end of the year.

For others, it’s a case of solidifying their top-flight status in the face of stern tests from their rivals.

Leigh Leopards will be hoping to crack the woe of previous years when they have been relegated in their first season back in Super League whilst others such as Wakefield Trinity and Warrington Wolves will be hoping to steer clear from the bottom of the table.

Hull FC, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers will be itching to get back into the play-off spots for 2023 after disappointing ends to last season whilst Salford Red Devils will be aiming to once more shock Super League with a stunning second-half charge.

Will it be Huddersfield Giants’ year to win a trophy with Ian Watson at the helm or will Leeds Rhinos go one further in 2023 after losing last year’s Grand Final to St Helens?

On St Helens, they will be hoping for an unprecedented fifth successive Grand Final win, this time under head coach Paul Wellens as Wigan Warriors will be aiming to stop them as Matt Peet’s men did in their run to Challenge Cup glory.

Catalans Dragons, meanwhile, will be hoping for better in 2023 after slipping away towards the latter stages of the season with that bad form convincing Steve McNamara to make wholesale change to his squad.

In terms of the odds going into 2023, this is what the Super League table would look like at the end of the season, according to Super League sponsor Betfred.

1. St Helens – 9/4

2. Wigan Warriors – 10/3

3. Catalans Dragons – 7/1

4. Warrington Wolves – 8/1

5. Leeds Rhinos – 8/1

6. Huddersfield Giants – 10/1

7. Castleford Tigers – 12/1

8. Hull FC – 12/1

9. Salford Red Devils – 25/1

10. Leigh Leopards – 33/1

11. Hull KR – 50/1

12. Wakefield Trinity – 100/1