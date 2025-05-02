The back-rowers Castleford Tigers could target following Danny McGuire admission

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny McGuire yesterday revealed that he will be heading back into the transfer market for a back-rower following a serious injury to Jeremiah Simbiken.

Simbiken will be out for 12 weeks in a best scenario, with Castleford’s only recognised back-rower being Alex Mellor.

So which second-rowers could McGuire target?

Jordan Lane – Hull FC

The Tigers have already signed Jordan Lane for 2026 and beyond, as per All Out Rugby League, but could McGuire try and get the back-rower in early? Stranger things have happened with Hull FC head coach John Cartwright deploying Zak Hardaker and Ed Chamberlain in the back-row, but Lane himself is out injured with a broken arm. That in itself could scupper any immediate deal given the fact that Castleford need new blood and now.

Adam Holroyd – Warrington Wolves

Adam Holroyd has already played seven games for Warrington Wolves in 2025, but now Lachlan Fitzgibbon and Ben Currie have been Sam Burgess’ preferred 11 and 12 in recent weeks. The 20-year-old has impressed whenever he has been given the nod, but with Fitzgibbon and Currie appearing to be solid choices in the upcoming Warrington fixtures, could McGuire look towards Holroyd as a short-term fix?

Leon Ruan – Hull KR

He joined Hull KR ahead of the 2025 Super League season, but Leon Ruan has yet to make his debut for Rovers. A back-rower with plenty of power, Ruan could certainly help bolster McGuire’s ranks for the short-term whilst Simbiken is out. Still just 21 years of age, the former Leeds Rhinos forward has a lot to prove and a loan spell with consistent game time could help Ruan’s case moving forward.

Kavan Rothwell – Leigh Leopards

Currently on loan at Barrow Raiders, Kavan Rothwell has yet to make his Super League debut for Leigh Leopards. The second-rower has 18 appearances under his belt for the Cumbrian side and is impressing for Paul Crarey’s side in the Championship. Thus, it’s perhaps only a matter of time before the 22-year-old gets a shot in Super League – could McGuire be tempted to give Rothwell his top-flight blow?