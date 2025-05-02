James Tedesco puts on a show as Sydney Roosters overpower Dolphins

SYDNEY ROOSTERS 36 DOLPHINS 26

TOM SMITH, Suncorp Stadium, Friday

JAMES TEDESCO lit up the Suncorp Stadium stage to help the Roosters overpower the Dolphins on their own turf.

The skipper led from the back, helping team-mates Robert Toia, Mark Nawaqanitawase and Victor Radley score a try in each half.

This contest was effectively over once Connor Watson crossed with 30 minutes remaining, before the Phins slammed on some late consolation tries.

In a rematch of the Dolphins’ first ever appearance two years ago, when the new kids on the block stunned the premiership fancies at the same venue, the Chooks were never troubled despite losing stand-off Sandon Smith to a head-injury assessment early.

Tedesco released Toia for the opener before Radley steamrolled three Phins defenders and Nawaqanitawase somehow found the right corner to give the Roosters a big early lead.

Just before the break, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow soared to collect an Isaiya Katoa bomb and Jamayne Isaako booted a penalty-goal to keep the Queensland club in touch.

But a second Roosters blitz in the first ten minutes of the second half put the game to bed.

Tedesco gifted Nawaqanitawase his second, Hugo Savala kicked perfectly for Radley’s brace and Watson finished a dazzling team try from deep in their own half.

Tabuai-Fidow and Herbie Farnworth put some pressure on the leaders, before Toia restored some breathing room and Kodi Nikorima added a consolation try.

ROOSTERS: 1 James Tedesco, 2 Daniel Tupou, 3 Billy Smith, 4 Robert Toia, 5 Mark Nawaqanitawase, 6 Sandon Smith, 7 Hugo Savala, 8 Spencer Leniu, 9 Connor Watson, 10 Naufahu Whyte, 11 Angus Crichton, 12 Siua Wong, 13 Victor Radley. Subs (all used): 14 Zach Dockar-Clay, 15 Salesi Foketi, 16 Blake Steep, 17 Egan Butcher

Tries: Toia (11, 73), Radley (17, 48), Nawaqanitawase (22, 44), Watson (50); Goals: Savala 4/7

DOLPHINS: 1 Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, 2 Jamayne Isaako, 3 Jake Averillo, 4 Herbie Farnworth, 5 Jack Bostock, 6 Kodi Nikorima, 7 Isaiya Katoa, 10 Francis Molo, 9 Jeremy Marshall-King, 13 Mark Nicholls, 11 Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, 16 Connelly Lemuelu, 12 Tom Gilbert. Subs (all used): 15 Ray Stone, 17 Josh Kerr, 19 Sean O’Sullivan, 20 Oryn Keeley

Tries: Tabuai-Fidow (37, 67), Farnworth (69), Nikorima (76); Goals: Isaako 5/5

SCORING SEQUENCE: 4-0, 10-0, 14-0, 14-6, 14-8; 20-8, 26-8, 32-8, 32-14, 32-20, 36-20, 36-26

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Roosters: James Tedesco; Dolphins: Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow

Penalty count: 3-4; Half-time: 14-8; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: 48,359