The biggest concern for each Super League semi-final side

GOING into the Super League semi-final play-offs this weekend, Wigan Warriors, Leigh Leopards, Hull KR and St Helens will all be aiming for a shot at Old Trafford in early October.

With Leigh overcoming Wakefield Trinity last weekend and St Helens securing a last-gasp triumph over Leeds Rhinos, the two clashes this weekend are mouthwatering to say the least.

But, what is the biggest concern for each of the final four?

Wigan Warriors – Leigh a bogey team

Wigan have lost six Super League games in 2025 – two of them have been against Leigh. No one will forget the 1-0 Leopards victory in Round One when Gareth O’Brien’s drop goal in Golden Point handed Leigh an unlikely win. Wigan won the second fixture 36-28 at The Brick Community Stadium but Adrian Lam’s side got the better of the Warriors once more in early July, 18-8. Leigh have somehow managed to get into Wigan’s heads this season, but if there’s one man that can change that then it’s Matt Peet.

Leigh Leopards – Maintaining the same intensity

It’s fair to say that Leigh absolutely mullered Wakefield last Friday, to the point at which Daryl Powell’s men had no hope of fighting back. The Leopards have been building for a while now and they hit their best straps against Trinity – can they back it up against Wigan once more? Maintaining that same intensity will be key for Adrian Lam’s side, but the Warriors will be well rested following a week off.

Hull KR – Running out of steam?

In their last two games before their week off, Hull KR lost to Wakefield in catastrophic fashion before leaving it late to get over Warrington Wolves, who had nothing left to play for in the 2025 campaign. It’s hardly the best form to go into the must-win clash against St Helens on Saturday, with Rovers heavily reliant on a forward pack featuring the likes of Dean Hadley, Elliot Minchella, Sauaso Sue and Jai Whitbread. The week off will have helped Willie Peters’ men recharge their batteries, but will it be enough?

St Helens – The spine (again)

They might have won in dramatic fashion against Leeds, but the same questions continue to be raised about Saints’ best spine. The amount of spine combinations head coach Paul Wellens has used this year has now numbered double figures, with Tristan Sailor at fullback, Jack Welsby and Jonny Lomax in the halves and Daryl Clark at hooker for Saints’ win over the Rhinos. But, Saints’ attack again looked stunted and only a quite remarkable off-the-cuff move saw them triumphant at Headingley. What combination will Wellens go with against Hull KR? Who knows at this point.