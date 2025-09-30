Lewis Dodd released by South Sydney Rabbitohs after failed season

LEWIS DODD has been released by South Sydney Rabbitohs after one failed season in the NRL.

Dodd is expected to join Super League club Catalans Dragons on a one-year deal after Souths paid a six-figure fee to release him.

The former St Helens halfback played just six games for the Rabbitohs during the 2025 NRL campaign, with head coach Wayne Bennett preferring Jack Wighton, Cody Walker, Jamie Humphreys, Jayden Sullivan, Latrell Mitchell, Jye Gray and Ashton Ward in the halves.

Dodd had been eager to remain with Souths after penning a three-year deal ahead of the 2025 season, but it became evident that the Rabbitohs were desperate to offload the 23-year-old.

If Dodd does join Catalans, he would join the likes of Toby Sexton (Gold Coast Titans), Solomona Faataape (Wests Tigers) and Charlie Staines (Wests Tigers) who have signed on the dotted line for the French side.