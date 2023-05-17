“The club very recently became aware that James had agreed to join Featherstone Rovers” – Wakefield Trinity release statement following James Ford exit

WAKEFIELD TRINITY have released a statement following the move of assistant coach James Ford to Featherstone Rovers.

It was announced by Rovers yesterday that Ford, who was only appointed as Mark Applegarth’s number two ahead of the 2023 Super League season, would join the club as Director of Rugby.

Now Wakefield have responded with their own statement.

The club stated: “Following the press release from Featherstone Rovers yesterday, Wakefield Trinity can confirm that James Ford has left his position as Assistant First Team Coach.

“The club very recently became aware that James had agreed to join Featherstone Rovers for the 2024 season and after considering all the circumstances, we have agreed with James that he should leave with immediate effect. Wakefield Trinity naturally wishes to thank James for the hard work and enthusiasm he has brought to his role and wish him well in the future.

“Options within our coaching team are being considered and further announcements will follow as and when any decisions are made.