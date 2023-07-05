The eight ways in which rugby league clubs can have points deducted in the new IMG gradings

THE full IMG grading criteria was revealed on the RFL’s website yesterday.

A breakdown of how clubs will be graded in the five pillars – fandom, finance, performance, facilities and community – was included in a 65-page handbook.

A provisional grading system will come into force at the end of 2023 with the full grades given ahead of the 2025 season.

What was worth noting also is that clubs can actually be sanctioned and points taken away from them for breaches as well as failing to comply with minimum standards.

Each Grade A and B club will have a Talent and Performance Pathway that is approved each year by the RFL with a Women’s team necessary for a Grade A mark. The two top-tier clubs must also comply with the RFL Player Welfare Policy and reach the desired level on the Annual Audit.

Non-compliance would again result in a 0.25 grading points deduction for the year following the first year of non-compliance and then a 0.5 deduction following the second year before a downgrade of a whole level from A to B in the subsequent years this is not achieved.

The second minimum standard would focus on the community game development, with all Grade A and B clubs having a Foundation which is an Incorporated Registered Charity, registered with the Charities Commission or a Community Interest Company. An annual accounts and Trustees report must be submitted to the RFL.

Grade A and B clubs must also have a Community Rugby League Development Plan.

In terms of a breach of operational rules, any off field sanction resulting in a fine of more than £30,000 for a Tier 1 club, more than £15,000 for a Tier 2 club and more than £2,500 for a Tier 3 club or a points deduction will result in a deduction of 0.25 grading points the following year.

For a breach of the salary cap, there will be a grading points deduction of 0.25 for the year following the first year of non-compliance which will be increased to 0.5 for the second year and then a downgrade of a grade for all subsequent years in which this is not achieved.

For a breach of other regulations such as GDPR, HMRC or Health and Safety – which would result in a fine of more than £30,000 for Tier 1 clubs, more than £10,000 for Tier 2 clubs and more than £2,500 for Tier 3 clubs from the relevant authority will result in a 0.25 grading deduction for the following year.

Insolvency, an issue in Super League in the past, would result in a downgrade of a whole level – from A to B for the year following the insolvency event.

There is also the issue of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, with Grade A and B clubs having to submit an action and progress plan to the RFL annually as well as complying with the Professional Club Governance Code in place.

Moving on to Anti-Doping and the proposed standard outlines that Grade A and B clubs shall not have three or more Anti-Doping Rule Violations in any one year. A sanction of 0.25 points deduction would follow for one year in the year following the breach.

Last but not least, environmental sustainability is also included. The proposed standard would see Grade A and B clubs having to complete an environmental benchmark audit and action and progress plan to submit to the RFL annually.

