Ex-Super League and NRL star Sam Burgess backed for major coaching role

FORMER Super League and NRL star Sam Burgess is being backed for a major role as he embarks on his own path through the rugby league coaching set-up.

Burgess, who made his name as a player in both hemispheres – most famously winning the NRL Grand Final with South Sydney Rabbitohs – is currently the assistant to Jason Demetriou at Souths.

However, he has been tipped by Fox Sports reporter Alex McKinnon to replace Brad Fittler as the head coach of the New South Wales Blues following yet another disappointing State of Origin Series.

The Blues have now lost 14 of the last 18 Series’ against the Queensland Maroons and McKinnon believes Burgess has the tools from which to get the best out of the representative side.

On Fox Sports, McKinnon has written: “The Englishman is one of the greatest rugby league players to ever lace a boot, has coached his own team in the bush and is now a highly-respected Rabbitohs assistant.

“But most importantly, Burgess knows how to win.

“South Sydney wouldn’t have broken their 43-year premiership drought in 2013 without him – it simply would not have happened.

“Burgess is back at the club working alongside some of the best players in the game, several of which are NSW stars.

“Latrell Mitchell is the Blues most dangerous player, while his Rabbitohs teammates Damien Cook, Cameron Murray, Cody Walker and Keaon Koloamatangi will all play in Game III next Wednesday. Campbell Graham is another Souths star destined to play for NSW.

“That’s potentially half the Blues starting side for Game I next year and Burgess can get the best out of them, while his sheer presence will inspire the rest of the team.”

It would certainly be an interesting choice as NSW boss following the failures of Fittler and would elevate Burgess to even greater heights.