The five biggest attendances of the Super League season so far

THE Super League season is well underway now as the 12 sides head into round six hoping to improve or build on last week’s results.

This season has been a positive one in many senses so far, with the positivity around clubs and the competition as a whole yielding impressive attendance numbers.

As Super League clubs try and improve the game day experience with initiatives such as live bands, food stalls and entertainment, more fans have been flocking through the gates than in recent seasons.

But, having had five rounds of Super League already, which five attendances have been the largest so far?

Leeds Rhinos 18-22 Hull FC

16,140 at Headingley on Friday 24th February

Hull FC 32-30 Castleford Tigers

15,383 at the MKM Stadium on Sunday 19th February – Hull’s biggest opening attendance since 2005 and their biggest attendance for six years.

St Helens 24-25 Leeds Rhinos

15,148 at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday 3rd March

Wigan Warriors 60-0 Wakefield Trinity

12,306 at the DW Stadium on Friday 24th February

Warrington Wolves 38-20 Leigh Leopards

12,073 at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday 17th March