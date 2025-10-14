The Garry Schofield Column: What to expect from Australia

The Ashes series is on the horizon and we welcome the return of The Legend, GARRY SCHOFIELD, and his column, which will feature in League Express for the next five weeks.

THE first Ashes series since 2003 is almost here – and I can’t wait!

It’s eleven months since I last contributed a column for the great newspaper League Express, and I know I said it would be my last, mainly due to health issues, but also because I had become disillusioned with many of the things happening in our great game.

However, I was lucky enough to be able to celebrate my 60th birthday in the summer by visiting Australia.

It was a wonderful trip, and I had to chance to meet up with some of the many friends I made during my time Down Under playing for Balmain Tigers and Western Suburbs.

I was treated superbly, not just by people I already knew but by new acquaintances as well, and I really enjoyed watching State of Origin and being invited for various television and podcast interviews.

Of course among the things we discussed was the forthcoming Ashes.

I love international Rugby League, not just as a former Great Britain player and captain, but as a fan.

It’s the pinnacle of the sport, and for me, it just doesn’t get any bigger than us versus Australia.

Talking about the Ashes, and hearing what the series means to so many Aussies, really got the old juices flowing, and I thought why not resurrect ‘Pulling No Punches’ for the build-up and duration?

So thanks to League Express editor Martyn Sadler for having me back, and letting me once again give my open and honest opinions, for this and the next four weeks.

Kangaroos packed with class

I’d call it fright night, although of course it was morning here, but you get my drift.

How could we not be in awe of just some of what is coming our way after watching that magnificent NRL Grand Final?

As patched-up Brisbane came from behind to edge out Melbourne and finally regain the crown. It was a real thriller, with Reece Walsh rightly taking the plaudits after a fantastic performance in both defence and attack.

In front of the fullback, centres Kotoni Staggs and Gehamat Shibasaki as well as loose-forward Patrick Carrigan paraded their skills – then popped up when the Australia squad, which will fly into the UK this week, was announced the following day.

And what a squad it is – with such as Melbourne duo Cameron Munster and Harry Grant, then Penrith pair Nathan Cleary and Isaah Yeo, and Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, the Gold Coast ace, heading our way, we will see plenty of the best Rugby League players on the planet.

As well as Walsh, the Kangaroos have a classy fullback in Dylan Edwards, while we’re all waiting to see how rugby union convert Mark Nawaqanitawase shapes up on the international stage, and when Xavier Coates and Zac Lomax were withdrawn from the squad, Kevin Walters simply added Josh Addo-Carr and Bradman Best, two top operators.

Talk about strength in depth! Australia have an array of talented and dangerous players, with a powerful and mobile pack ready to set the platform for their abundance of dynamic backs to play off.

I met Kevin Walters when I was in Australia, and I’m delighted for him that he got the coaching job in succession to the legend Mal Meninga.

He’ll make sure his team play with smiles on faces, and I don’t expect it to be ultra-structured. He’ll want his players to express themselves, and with the ones he can call on, why wouldn’t he?

I gauged just how much the appointment means to him and just how much he wants to win and maintain Australia’s run of Ashes success – but also how much respect he will give to England.

If you’ve read that Australia aren’t treating this tour as seriously as they might, then think again. Winning the Ashes means everything to them. Not one of the party will want to be the first to lose an Ashes series since 1970.

Willie is the man

I reckon Australia have made a really smart move by appointing Willie Peters to Kevin Walters’ coaching team for the Ashes.

What a year it’s been for the Craven Park coach – and congratulations to him on that sensational treble achievement, which was sealed by Saturday’s Grand Final triumph.

Not only is Willie a really good and clever coach in his own right, who will add a valuable extra slant to training sessions and matchdays, he also has a really good knowledge of Super League and the bulk of the players Shaun Wane will name in his squad (and I’ll be digging into those selections, and the debate over our Man of Steel Jake Connor, next Monday).

Mikey Lewis looks likely to be a key man for England and, with Victor Radley out of the equation, another Hull KR star Elliot Minchella may well get the loose-forward berth.

They are key positions – and since he works with them day in, day out, Willie knows those players inside out, not just their strengths, but also any weaknesses that might be exploited.

He’ll have studied the bulk of the England squad pretty closely while preparing for his club’s Super League matches, and knowledge could be power.

Going back to the Grand Final, what a story Rovers have written since their relegation via the Million Pound Game in 2016.

The owner, sponsors and supporters stuck with it, and it’s been shown what the right backing, the right recruitment and the right coach can achieve.

Willie has created a really well-balanced squad and a great culture, and the rewards have come.

It might have been very different had Wigan taken their early chances, but they didn’t, and Rovers, with Lewis and Jez Litten influential and Jared Waerea-Hargreaves immense, stuck at it.

Big matches are about making the big moments count, and they did that.

Could Rowley restore good times for Saints?

Hull KR made an inspired appointment in Willie Peters, and now St Helens have a key decision to make after parting company with Paul Wellens.

Whoever succeeded Kristian Woolf was going to have their work cut out given the run of success Saints had enjoyed.

Paul took the reins at the same time as Wille started at Rovers, ahead of the 2023 season, and of course kicked off with that excellent World Club Challenge triumph over Penrith in Australia.

But he couldn’t add any further trophies, and was unable to take Saints to a final, and when they again missed out in the Challenge Cup and Super League this year, it was clear what was coming.

It would be very interesting to see what Paul Rowley could do there.