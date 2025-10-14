Now York Knights make signing from St Helens as recruitment continues

YORK KNIGHTS have made their third signing in two days in the shape of winger Jon Bennison from St Helens.

The 22-year-old, who can also operate at fullback, came through Saints’ Academy to play 71 times for the Super League club, including a try-scoring appearance in the 2022 Grand Final win over Leeds (when he was a teenager).

This year he turned out six times on loan to Championship side Widnes Vikings, returning to figure in his parent club’s two play-off ties.

Championship Leaders’ Shield winners and second-tier grand finalists York, hopeful of a place in next year’s top flight, previously confirmed the signings of forward Justin Sangaré from Salford Red Devils and centre Sam Wood from Castleford Tigers.

Coach Mark Applegarth said: “Jon has been in a great environment at St Helens, and he’s looking to establish himself as a first choice. I’m delighted we can offer him a contract to give him that platform to do that.

“I think he’ll add a lot of composure to what we do. He’s got some talent and I’m just really looking forward to working with him.”

Bennison said: “It’s a very exciting time to join the club and keep building on the great success this team has already had.

“The ambitions of the club were clear from the outset and something I couldn’t wait to be a part of.”