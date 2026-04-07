The most ill-disciplined and error-strewn sides in Super League 2026 so far

SEVEN rounds of Super League 2026 have come and gone and what a whirlwind opening two months it has been.

Warrington Wolves currently sit top of the ladder with five wins from six games whilst Castleford Tigers are rooted to the bottom with just two wins from seven.

Along the way, there has been controversy, superb play, errors, massive crowds and general excitement, but looking at some of the statistics, it’s clear to see why some teams are where they are in the Super League table.

In terms of penalties conceded, Leigh Leopards and Bradford Bulls are top with 52 conceded each, whilst Leeds Rhinos and Castleford aren’t far behind with 51.

Hull FC and Wigan Warriors have both given away 50 penalties, with Catalans Dragons and Wakefield Trinity next in line with 49.

A big jump sees St Helens next having conceded 42 penalties, whilst Huddersfield Giants sit on 41 and Hull KR on 40.

Promoted clubs York Knights and Toulouse Olympique have conceded 39 and 35 respectively whilst leaders Warrington, unsurprisingly, sit on 35 – a gargantuan 17 less than Leigh and Bradford.

When looking at the most errors conceded, it too paints a picture. Wigan, remarkably, sit top on 75 with St Helens and Toulouse next on 74.

Bradford have made 72 errors, Wakefield 71 and Hull KR 70 with Castleford on 69, Hull FC on 68 and Catalans on 67.

Huddersfield have made 65 errors, Leeds 64 and York 62 whilst Leigh have restricted themselves to 60.

However, way in front, Warrington have made just 37 errors – more than half of what Wigan have made.