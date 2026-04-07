Daryl Powell sees lots still to improve with Wakefield Trinity

DARYL POWELL says Wakefield Trinity still have plenty of room for improvement as they look forward to a home Challenge Cup quarter-final with Wigan Warriors on Sunday.

The Wakefield coach has described Saturday’s opponents as the “benchmark” in the early rounds of Super League.

But Trinity have been developing nicely themselves, with victory at Castleford Tigers on Sunday their fifth straight win.

That run began with a 24-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup fourth round at the DIY Kitchens Stadium, and they will look for another upset this week in the hope of fulfilling former head coach John Kear’s prediction to the League Express Podcast that Wakefield will win the competition.

Powell believes they have things to fix in both defence and attack, however.

“We can defend better,” he said.

“It’s probably ironic because we’re not conceding a lot of points but I think we can defend better.

“And with the ball there are lots of improvements in us. We’ve generally been not quite as fluent as we want to be.

“It just takes a little bit of time. We’re adapting to the way the game is played and new personnel take a little time to bed in.

“There’s lots of development and improvement in us but we’re reasonably happy with where we are.

“We’ve done a great job and showed a lot of character in recent weeks to win games when we’ve been under a fair bit of pressure.

“In no way are we getting ahead of ourselves thinking we are the finished article. We’re staying focused on being good from week to week and if we do that we’ll be a challenge for any team.”