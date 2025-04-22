The most ill-disciplined and error-strewn sides in Super League so far

THE 2025 Super League season will be heading towards Round Nine this weekend with Hull KR leading the way at the top of the table and Huddersfield Giants propping up the bottom.

Already, we have seen a fair share of red and yellow cards – though not as many as this time last year – but two clubs are still yet to have been show one of either colour.

Those two sides are Warrington Wolves and Leigh Leopards, whilst Hull KR, Wakefield Trinity, St Helens and Huddersfield Giants have all received just one yellow card.

Castleford Tigers and Catalans Dragons have both received three yellow cards, with Wigan Warriors on four yellows along with Leeds Rhinos and Salford Red Devils.

But, out in front with one red card and five yellows are Hull FC.

In terms of errors, Wakefield top the count with a gargantuan 91, with Warrington on 83 and Catalans on 82.

Leeds, Salford and Huddersfield are all, remarkably, tied with 75 errors apiece whilst Hull KR have made 73 and cross-city rivals Hull FC 72.

St Helens have also made 72 errors so far this Super League season, with Leigh on 70 and Wigan and Castleford on 65 alike.