A surprise club has been linked with a move for New Zealand Warriors star Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

According to the New Zealand Herald, London Broncos have been keeping an eye on the 29-year-old ahead of a potential move to the capital.

The report by the New Zealand Herald also claims that Nicoll-Klokstad is close to making a decision on his future, with Super League side Catalans Dragons also in the running for his signature.

Of course, a deal with the Broncos would potentially be reliant on the capital club’s Super League status moving forward into 2026.

Leeds Rhinos’ chief executive, Gary Hetherington, will join the Broncos at the end of the season and he has been a key figure in brokering a takeover deal along with former Leeds forward Matt Adamson.

The prospetivheld talks with marketing giants and rugby league stakeholders, IMG, about how to improve their grading score to become a Super League side.

The 29-year-old has made a total of 51 appearances for the Warriors over two different spells, scoring 20 tries in the process.

But, Nicoll-Klokstad is best remembered for his time with the Canberra Raiders, where he registered 23 tries in 67 appearances, playing anywhere along the backline.