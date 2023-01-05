The most striking piece of news to come out of each Super League club in 2022

2022 has been and gone and what a whirlwind of a season it proved to be.

With St Helens winning a fourth successive Super League title, Leigh Leopards earning promotion and a whole host of transfer flurry, 2022 certainly proved one of the most interesting yet.

In terms of each Super League club, just what was the biggest news story to come out of the current 12 Super League clubs last season?

Castleford Tigers: Jacques O’Neill leaving for Love Island

It took the whole rugby league world by surprise, but when Castleford Tigers forward Jacques O’Neill decided to pursue the Love Island opportunity, it was one of the most bizarre events to ever occur in the sport. Back in June 2022, the Cumbrian native appeared on ITV, becoming a big hit on the reality TV program and amassing 1.3 million followers on Instagram in the process.

Catalans Dragons: Ten players to leave the club

It’s fair to say that head coach Steve McNamara was keen for an overhaul for 2023 after a disappointing end to the 2022 Super League season. The Catalans Dragons ended the season in the top four but lost in the first round of the play-offs to the Leeds Rhinos. Sam Kasiano, Gil Dudson, Joe Chan, Benjamin Jullien, Samisoni Langi, Dean Whare, Josh Drinkwater, Corentin Le Cam, Mathieu Cozza, and Romain Franco all left the club.

Huddersfield Giants: Will Pryce to leave for the NRL at the end of 2023

Of course, the signing of Jake Connor could make the top of this list too, but to lose one of the best prospects potentially ever seen at the Huddersfield Giants must have been gut-wrenching. Will Pryce had been linked with a move to Australia for most of the season, but it was finally announced at the beginning of December that the teenager would be leaving for the Newcastle Knights at the end of 2023. It was not only a kick in the teeth for Huddersfield but also for Super League. Pryce’s departure also paved the way for the signing of Bradford Bulls prodigy George Flanagan Jnr.

Hull FC: Tony Smith appointment

Brett Hodgson’s departure from Hull FC following a disastrous loss to Hull KR on the final day of the Super League season paved the way for a new direction at the MKM Stadium. Tony Smith had been left without a job following his exit from Hull KR, with people putting two and two together and getting four. Smith indeed was named Hull FC’s new coach, with the Australian putting his stamp on the Black and Whites’ squad almost immediately with the signing of Jake Clifford and the exit of Jake Connor. The appointment of Smith also seemed to put the buzz back into the Hull fanbase.

Hull KR: Tony Smith’s bombshell

Members of the media joined Tony Smith on a media Zoom call back in April expectant of team news, instead they were given the bombshell that the Hull KR boss would be leaving at the end of the season. Not only did it take members of the media by surprise, it also took the Rovers club by surprise who were preparing for a Challenge Cup semi-final. Smith didn’t make it until the end of 2022 and instead parted ways with the Robins back in July. Danny McGuire took over as interim head coach with Willie Peters’ announcement made near the end of the season.

Leeds Rhinos: Richard Agar leaving/Appointing Rohan Smith

The departure of Richard Agar from Leeds Rhinos after a dreadful run at the start of the season became a hot topic of conversation until his successor, Rohan Smith, was found. It’s safe to say it was a match made in heaven as Smith turned around a side sliding towards the bottom of the Super League table and propelled them to the Grand Final in one of the best sporting masterclasses ever seen in rugby league. Smith’s calm demeanour and the ability to get the best out of those in his squad showed Gary Hetherington’s decision to bring the former Bradford Bulls coach to the club had been the right one.

Leigh Leopards: Rebrand

Leigh went into the 2022 season as ‘Centurions’, but ended it as ‘Leopards’ after owner Derek Beaumont decided to rebrand the club following a superb promotion year. Both promotion and the rebrand deserve their place at the top because Leigh destroyed their competitors in the Championship last season whilst creating one of the most interesting media stories of the year with the rebrand. In fact, on the back of the Leopards rebrand, Leigh signed the biggest sponsorship deal ever in their history, with Beaumont’s ambitious plan paying off.

Salford Red Devils: Brodie Croft winning Man of Steel

It’s fair to say that not many Super League fans had heard of Brodie Croft before the former Melbourne Storm man made the move to the Salford Red Devils. That quickly changed as the halfback carved out a reputation for himself as one of the most dangerous playmakers in the top flight, impressing enough to be awarded the Man of Steel – the finest individual prize in the game. Croft also silenced numerous NRL doubters.

St Helens: Four-peat

There can really only be one winner to the answer of St Helens and that is the four-peat. It had been an incredible achievement to win three Grand Final titles in a row, but the Merseyside club went one further to make it four and set a new Super League record. In what turned out to be head coach Kristian Woolf’s final game, the Tonga national boss made it three Grand Final wins in three years to cap off a memorable stay in the UK.

Wakefield Trinity: Stadium redevelopment

2022 was a crucial year for Wakefield Trinity on and off the year as the club staved off relegation whilst beginning the redevelopment of Belle Vue. Starting in June, Trinity made excellent progress towards the back end of the year with the East Stand being fully demolished. It truly was a historical moment for the West Yorkshire club whose facility is set to be excellent once completed.

Warrington Wolves: Whizzy Rascal

It seems so long ago now that Whizzy Rascal took to the field just before Warrington Wolves’ clash with the Castleford Tigers back in February. A girl in a mini BMW took the ball on an adventure instead of handing the referee the game ball, driving to the far side of the patch before carrying on to the opposite touchline. A mascot had to intervene before the ball made its way to the middle. Over a million views later and Warrington and the girl were a social media sensation – it was one of just a few things that had Wolves’ fans joyful in 2022 and one which highlighted how big social media is.

Wigan Warriors: Tying down Bevan French

Winning the Challenge Cup would arguably be on the top of some people’s lists here, but with Bevan French signing a new two-year deal with the option of another two, it was the best piece of business that the Wigan Warriors have done for a number of years. The livewire Australian has been superb in recent seasons for the Lancashire club and it was a real show of dedication by French to commit to the club.