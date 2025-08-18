The refugee turned South Sudan captain

Arriving in Australia as a refugee, Stimon Mow discovered an aptitude for a sport he had never previously heard of and has now become a passionate advocate for.

IF YOU ever wanted a fearless leader who will fight for every inch for you on the rugby league field then look no further than South Sudan and Africa United captain Stimon Mow.

The rangy lock forward’s journey from war torn Sudan, crossing into Egypt and eventually landing in Australia as a refugee has been quite the intrepid journey.

However, he is grasping his opportunities with both hands.

Africa United’s recent loss against the Lebanon Cedars in Sydney, just goes to show that these warriors are here for the long haul and continue to impress the rugby league world with their skills.

As Mow puts it, they are “representing their culture and their people all whilst learning each time they take the field.”

But for now, the Africa United skipper’s focus is on climbing the international ladder ensuring that African rugby league continues to grow.

“I was born in Sudan and I am one of three children.

“I do not remember much about that period in my life.

“My mother just packed our belongings when I was five and we fled to Egypt seeking a better life as refugees.

“Egypt provided us with a safe haven and it was a chance for my mum to gain employment as opportunities in Sudan are extremely limited.

“Whilst Egypt was a transit lounge for us, mum then applied for refugee status in Australia and in 2004, that became a reality when we were accepted into the country.

“Arriving in Australia, I spoke no English, but with the help of a friend at school, he would translate things to me and I picked up the language very quickly.”

Whilst soccer and basketball are the most popular sports back in Sudan, Mow’s interest in rugby league began in the schoolyard when he witnessed the other kids playing this game he had never seen before.

“When I got a taste of touch football, I liked it. But I wanted something more physical, so I pestered mum into letting me play at my local junior club where my friends played.

“Eventually she came round to the idea and when I went to my first training session and played my first game for the Blacktown Workers club, I never looked back.

“I started playing on the wing but found myself drifting in because I loved the tackling aspect of the game. My coach recognised this and before you know it, I am packing down in the front row.”

Mow’s performances at Blacktown Workers and later at Glenmore Park Brumbies, caught the eye of talent scouts at a reginal carnival.

Mow was offered a train and trial at the North Sydney Bears SG Ball side which came with logistical nightmares.

“I was excited to get a chance at North Sydney, but from where I lived, I had to catch four different trains.

“Back then, I had no phone so I could not track my movements. I hopped on a few wrong trains and had to ask other passengers for directions because I could not read the timetable, but I eventually made it.

I thought I did well in the trial game and the next day, the manager of the Bears called me to tell me that I had made the pre-season squad.

However, I never made the cut and that was the end of that.”

Mow then headed back to play park football with Hills District and was scouted by the Canberra Raiders SG ball side where a severe injury ended his NRL dream.

“I trialled at the Raiders and was the fastest player in the pre-season over the 1.2km run clocking in at three minutes and 40 seconds. But I snapped my ACL in our first game and was consequently released.

“It was a devastating blow for my confidence, but a phone call going through my rehab from Africa United founder Steve Warwick, lifted my spirits.

“He announced that he was assembling an African rugby league side and wanted to know if I was keen on joining and becoming our inaugural captain.

“I jumped at the chance to represent my family and people and have been our captain ever since.

“Not only that, but it also opened the door for me to represent South Sudan as captain.

“Lining up on the field singing the national anthem of my birthplace made me grow ten feet tall.”

Mow believes that the Africans are improving each time they take the field and one day hopes that African rugby league makes it to a Rugby League World Cup.

“That is our long-term goal. Our recent loss to Lebanon showed just how improved we had become as we had them on the ropes. We just let ourselves down with silly mistakes that cost us the game.

“One of our short-term goals is to reintroduce our Africa United women’s team.

“After Covid, things went pear shaped and our women’s side disbanded, but we are working behind the scenes in reactivating the side.

“I am one of the oldest players in our side now and time is running out for me as a player, but that does not mean it stops there as I will still be involved in some capacity.

“When I look back on the life I have had of fleeing my homeland to transitioning through different countries for a better life, it is quite surreal.

“I eventually became captain of the Africa United and Sudanese Rugby League teams all because I never gave up on my dream of making it in rugby league.

“Without my mum being as supportive as she was and agreeing to let me play rugby league in the first place, I may have ended up playing another sport. But for that, I am grateful.”

First published in Rugby League World magazine, Issue 511 (August 2025)