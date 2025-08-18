Hull KR star potentially out for rest of Super League season

HULL KR veteran Michael McIlorum could be out for the rest of the season, head coach Willie Peters has revealed.

McIlorum was absent for Rovers’ 10-6 win over Wigan Warriors last Friday night, and Peters has explained that the veteran fractured his ankle in training.

“We are hopeful he can come back this season but we are not sure,” Peters said.

“We don’t want Micky to finish his career in that way but knowing Micky, if anyone can return from it then he can.”

The 37-year-old has played 15 times for Rovers since joining from the Catalans Dragons ahead of this season.

That includes their Challenge Cup final win, for which he returned significantly ahead of schedule from a torn bicep.

Meanwhile the Robins will be without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for the next two weeks due to a suspension.