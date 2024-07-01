The top metre makers, offload kings, try assists and most missed tackles after Super League Round 15

Top metre makers

1. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 2,755 metres gained

2. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 2,323 metres gained

3. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 2,218 metres gained

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 2,117 metres gained

5. Peta Hiku – Hull KR – 1,983 metres gained

Most offloads

1. Hakim Miloudi – London Broncos – 34 offloads

2. Herman Ese’ese – Hull FC – 32 offloads

3. Nene Macdonald – Salford Red Devils – 30 offloads

4. Elie El-Zakhem – Castleford Tigers – 27 offloads

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 26 offloads

Most tackle busts

1. Tim Lafai – Salford Red Devils – 118 tackle busts

2. Lachie Miller – Leeds Rhinos – 113 tackle busts

3. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 103 tackle busts

4. Ryan Hall – Hull KR – 90 tackle busts

5. Esan Marsters – Huddersfield Giants – 81 tackle busts

6. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 81 tackle busts

Players with most missed tackles

1. James Meadows – London Broncos – 60 missed tackles

2. Bevan French – Wigan Warriors – 55 missed tackles

3. James Batchelor – Hull KR – 55 missed tackles

4. Will Lovell – London Broncos – 54 missed tackles

5. Jacob Jones – London Broncos – 53 missed tackles

Players with most try assists

1. Marc Sneyd – Salford Red Devils – 17 try assists

2. Niall Evalds – Hull KR – 16 try assists

3. Mikey Lewis – Hull KR – 16 try assists

4. Brodie Croft – Leeds Rhinos – 14 try assists

5. Jack Welsby – St Helens – 14 try assists

Most errors

1. Lee Kershaw – London Broncos – 21 errors

2. Matt Dufty – Warrington Wolves – 21 errors

3. Tom Johnstone – Catalans Dragons – 21 errors

4. Josh Thewlis – Warrington Wolves – 20 errors

5. Sam Wood – Castleford Tigers – 19 errors

