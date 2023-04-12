The two clubs George Williams reportedly rejected to sign extension at Warrington Wolves

WARRINGTON WOLVES were given a major boost yesterday with the news that star halfback George Williams had signed a two-year extension.

Williams, who has started the 2023 Super League season in red-hot form just like his club, had been subject to interest from NRL clubs for 2024 and beyond.

However, the Wolves’ ability to nail down the England international until the end of 2026 comes as a massive coup for both the club and Super League.

Now the Daily Telegraph is reporting that it was the Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bulldogs that were the most interested in bringing Williams, who had a spell with the Canberra Raiders before Covid-19 hit, back to the NRL.

The Daily Telegraph has also claimed that the new deal could make Williams the highest-paid player in Super League.

Upon signing the extension at Warrington, Williams said: “I’m really happy to nail my future down. We’ve got a great group here and I’m excited for what’s to come.

“How we’ve started the year has been unbelievable and there’s a lot more behind that – the environment and culture we’ve all created. It’s enjoyable to come to work everyday, everyone’s got a smile on their face and I’m happy that I’m staying.

“As a half-back you’re probably hitting your prime years at my age or maybe even a bit older when your experience and understanding of the game is better. Hopefully my best years are ahead of me, we can keep winning and doing my bit for the team.”

It’s fair to say that head coach Daryl Powell was also over the moon about being able to keep Williams at the club. He said: “George [Williams] has been outstanding as a player and leader since I have been at the club.

“I think this re-signing is a significant one for not only our club but the game in this country. He is an international player in his prime who I think will continue to get better and be a driving force both at the Wolves and on the international stage.”