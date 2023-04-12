Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be!
The round kicks off on Thursday night when Salford Red Devils host Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium, with Aaron Moore – the most recent referee to go full-time – taking charge.
Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four Super League fixtures will be taking place at the same time. Liam Moore will be the man in the middle for Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Catalans Dragons whilst Ben Thaler will be at Craven Park as Hull KR do battle with St Helens.
Chris Kendall has been given the marquee gig this week, taking charge of Warrington Wolves’ home game against Wigan Warriors, with Jack Smith officiating Leeds Rhinos’ fixture against Hull FC at Headingley.
Meanwhile, the only Sunday Super League fixture will see Marcus Griffiths as the man in the middle with Wakefield Trinity searching for their first win against Leigh Leopards.
Here are the officials in full:
Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers
13th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: P. Taberner
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: R. Cox
Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons
14th April, KO: 19:45
M Com: P. Hewitt
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: J. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy
Time Keeper: P. Crashley
Hull KR v St Helens
14th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: T. Randerson
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: K. Moore
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: S. Ellis
In Goal 2: N. Horton
Time Keeper: S. Williams
Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors
14th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: A. Brown
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: J. Vella
Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson
Touch Judge 2: M. Craven
Video Referee: T. Grant
Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon
Time Keeper: P. Taberner
Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC
14th April, KO: 20:00
M Com: M. Hebblethwaite
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: A. Sweet
Touch Judge 1: W. Turley
Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer
In Goal: A. Billington
In Goal 2: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: D. Milburn
Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards
16th April, KO: 15:00
M Com: G. Kershaw
Referee: M. Griffiths
Reserve Referee: B. Thaler
Touch Judge 1: J. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall
In Goal: D. Bowmer
In Goal 2: D. Arnold
Time Keeper: T. Randerson