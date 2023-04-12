Super League refereeing appointments as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER round of Super League action is upon us and what a round of rugby league it promises to be!

The round kicks off on Thursday night when Salford Red Devils host Castleford Tigers at the Salford Stadium, with Aaron Moore – the most recent referee to go full-time – taking charge.

Wind the clock forward 24 hours and four Super League fixtures will be taking place at the same time. Liam Moore will be the man in the middle for Huddersfield Giants’ home clash against Catalans Dragons whilst Ben Thaler will be at Craven Park as Hull KR do battle with St Helens.

Chris Kendall has been given the marquee gig this week, taking charge of Warrington Wolves’ home game against Wigan Warriors, with Jack Smith officiating Leeds Rhinos’ fixture against Hull FC at Headingley.

Meanwhile, the only Sunday Super League fixture will see Marcus Griffiths as the man in the middle with Wakefield Trinity searching for their first win against Leigh Leopards.

Here are the officials in full:

Salford Red Devils v Castleford Tigers

13th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: P. Taberner

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: R. Cox

Touch Judge 1: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: C. Charnock

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

14th April, KO: 19:45

M Com: P. Hewitt

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: J. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: D. Arnold

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: E. Mccarthy

Time Keeper: P. Crashley

Hull KR v St Helens

14th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: T. Randerson

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: K. Moore

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: S. Ellis

In Goal 2: N. Horton

Time Keeper: S. Williams

Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors

14th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: A. Brown

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: J. Vella

Touch Judge 1: R. Thompson

Touch Judge 2: M. Craven

Video Referee: T. Grant

Reserve Touch Judge: O. Salmon

Time Keeper: P. Taberner

Leeds Rhinos v Hull FC

14th April, KO: 20:00

M Com: M. Hebblethwaite

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: A. Sweet

Touch Judge 1: W. Turley

Touch Judge 2: D. Bowmer

In Goal: A. Billington

In Goal 2: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: D. Milburn

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Leopards

16th April, KO: 15:00

M Com: G. Kershaw

Referee: M. Griffiths

Reserve Referee: B. Thaler

Touch Judge 1: J. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall

In Goal: D. Bowmer

In Goal 2: D. Arnold

Time Keeper: T. Randerson