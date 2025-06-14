‘This is for the fans’: Willie Peters dedicates huge Hull KR win on party occasion

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters wasn’t sure what to expect after a somewhat disjointed week of Challenge Cup celebrations.

But he was very pleased with what he got as Catalans Dragons were put to the sword in a ruthless 68-6 victory.

“They were in the last two days (from Wednesday) and then probably yesterday I thought ‘we’re back on again’.

“I thought it’s going to be one of those games where we’re going to have to fight for everything and we ended up putting 14 sets together. It was a bit scratchy but I was happy when we found our groove.

“We spoke around putting consecutive sets together. It didn’t matter too much what it looked like but to just start to put fatigue in the opposition.

“The second half got a little bit scrappy in terms of through the middle and the try they scored. I’m not complaining but overall it was a great performance.

“This is for the fans. We had our celebration last week. We wanted to give our fans something they deserve.

“There’s a lot of hard work you have to do to get that but we’re not getting too far ahead of ourselves. Today is a celebration of last week and then it’s back to business tomorrow.”