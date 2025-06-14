Joel Tomkins reacts to another ‘embarrassing’ Catalans Dragons display

JOEL TOMKINS described Catalans Dragons’ 68-6 defeat at Hull KR as “unbelievably embarrassing”.

After their previous defeat by Hull FC, interim coach Tomkins said Catalans had hit rock bottom.

But they were hammered again in their record loss to Hull KR – one he said was “really going to hurt” the crisis club.

Tomkins said: “It was unbelievably embarrassing. We are low on confidence, low on energy and we really need to do some hard work.

“We have to stick together and can’t start pointing fingers but put more effort in. This is really going to hurt, especially after being nilled for three weeks in a row.

“It’s just not good enough, so we as a group have to make some changes to our attitude. I think they (Catalans) were up for the fight at the start of each half and then fatigue gets us.

“Fatigue affects people and teams in different ways and we’re a team that struggles under fatigue at the minute.

“There’s technical things in the game. There are errors, there are penalties, but you know when you come to this ground, you’re going to get penalised. We just didn’t handle the penalties very well.

“We need to see a reaction because if we don’t, it’s going to be a hell of a long few months now towards the end of the season.”