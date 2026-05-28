‘Those things happen’: Billy Slater defends Kalyn Ponga after Origin red card

QUEENSLAND coach Billy Slater refused to pin blame on fullback Kalyn Ponga after his red card tipped the State of Origin opener in favour of New South Wales.

The Maroons led 20-6 when Ponga was dismissed for a 58th-minute shoulder charge on Blues winger Tolutau Koula.

Three tries in succession saw New South Wales home 22-20, having been 20 points down after as many minutes.

“He feels he’s let his team down, but those things happen in games,” said Slater.

“Things happen quickly. I’ve played that position and I know how hard it is.

“I haven’t got a problem with (the send-off decision). It is what it is. They’re the breaks.

“It was a courageous effort from our players. I’m heartbroken for them.

“We’ve got to take some positives out of what we did tonight, and there were a lot.

“The biggest thing is picking ourselves up off the canvas. It’s natural to feel heartbroken and disappointed but we won’t be throwing the baby out with the bath water.”

New South Wales coach Laurie Daley said Ponga’s dismissal should not overshadow their comeback victory.

“If you look through Origin history, there’s always been moments and wins like that. You take them,” he said.

“We didn’t play well in the first half at all. We never gave ourselves a chance.

“I’m very happy, obviously, with the second half. They showed fight, and that’s what you want to see. Origin is all about fight, hunger and having a crack.”

Daley praised James Tedesco’s winning try, off a Nathan Cleary kick, as a “magical play”.

Tedesco was recalled ahead of Dylan Edwards and Daley said: “I don’t feel vindicated because I know Dylan would have been outstanding.

“It was a really hard call. Dylan is playing well for Penrith and Teddy is playing well for the Roosters.

“It was a gut call to go that way. Teddy played well for us tonight.”

Of Cleary, who has received criticism in the past for not performing at his best in Origin, Daley said: “I get disappointed with the narrative that is driven.

“He’s a champion. He was phenomenal for us.”

The Blues now have a chance to wrap up the shield at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday, June 17, before the series concludes at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane three weeks later.