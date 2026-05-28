Fergus McCormack on Leeds Rhinos debut and Lachlan Miller influence

FERGUS McCORMACK is determined to keep learning during his spell in the Leeds Rhinos team.

The 20-year-old made his Super League debut in Leeds’ 52-0 victory over Huddersfield Giants.

He was placed at fullback with first-choice Lachlan Miller starting a three-match suspension and is expected to continue there for next Thursday’s crunch visit of St Helens.

Before last Friday, McCormack’s only previous first-team action had come off the bench in February’s third-round Challenge Cup win at Widnes Vikings.

Largely a halfback as he developed in Leeds’ scholarship and academy sides, the former Guiseley Rangers junior has been learning the ropes at fullback under Australian star Miller, the early-season Man of Steel leader.

“Lachie has been there for me,” said McCormack, a year the junior of brother Ned, a centre, who has five Leeds appearances to his name, most recently alongside his sibling in that Widnes game.

“If I’m unsure of anything I’ll ask him and he’ll give me a straight, clear answer, and if he spots me doing something wrong or something that I can do better he’ll tip me up about that as well.”

But McCormack – who made five tackle busts against Huddersfield, the most of any player, and assisted the final try by Chris Hankinson – knows match action is the best way to develop, adding: “You won’t learn stuff without actually doing it.

“I definitely took a lot away from that game and I’ve definitely got a lot to work on too.

“It was very intense and I think I could have done some things better in terms of my energy as it’s definitely a step up, but I enjoyed the physicality.”