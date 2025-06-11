Three Hull KR men sidelined after Challenge Cup victory

HULL KR will be without Jared Waerea-Hargreaves for the next four weeks with a calf injury.

The prop is set for a spell on the sidelines after helping the Robins to Challenge Cup glory on Saturday.

Fellow veteran Michael McIlorum will also be stood down for the next three weeks to finish his recovery from a torn bicep, having returned well ahead of schedule to feature at Wembley.

And Joe Burgess is not included in their 21-man squad for Friday’s Super League visit of Catalans Dragons either, although the winger only has a minor knock and should miss no further action.