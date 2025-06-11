Midlands Hurricanes sign experienced Widnes Vikings forward

MIDLANDS HURRICANES have signed Widnes Vikings forward Liam Kirk with immediate effect.

The former Bradford Bulls, Oldham and Sheffield Eagles player joins the ambitious League One side on a deal until the end of 2026.

Hurricanes coach Mark Dunning said: “Since Jose Kenga retired we have been looking for a replacement, and when we heard of Liam’s availability and interest in coming to the club it was a no-brainer.

“Having worked with him before (at Bradford) I know the qualities that he will add to our middle unit and know he will fit in with our culture and ethics.”

Kirk could make his debut in Sunday’s big clash at North Wales Crusaders, in which victory would take Midlands top.

“I am really excited to be here and hopefully I can add to what has already been a successful season for the team,” said the 28-year-old.