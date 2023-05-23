Three potential destinations for Castleford Tigers playmaker Callum McLelland

WITH May 1 been and gone, those players who will not be kept on by their respective Super League teams have been notified.

One of those is Castleford Tigers playmaker Callum McLelland who will not play a game for the West Yorkshire side after suffering with injury for two whole seasons.

But, where could the 23-year-old end up in 2024?

Wakefield Trinity

If Wakefield are relegated from Super League, it would be a perilous time for the West Yorkshire club. As things stand, Trinity perhaps need another halfback and Callum McLelland is certainly one who could provide a spark in the Championship. It would be a division where McLelland could gain his confidence back after such a long spell out with injury as well as helping Trinity reach the top echelon once more. At just 23, the halfback has a point to prove and he could do so at Belle Vue.

Featherstone Rovers

Callum McLelland knows Featherstone Rovers inside and out following an effective loan spell in 2019 and 2020. The halfback endeared himself to the Rovers faithful with a number of superb performances before signing for Castleford for 2022 and beyond. Featherstone have suffered an injury to Johnathon Ford, whilst Riley Dean will be a Warrington Wolves player in 2024 following a season-long loan. That would leave the door open for McLelland to reignite his career at the place where he has probably played his best rugby league.

Bradford Bulls

Bradford Bulls’ problems in the halves has been well-documented in recent seasons with Dec Patton and Jordan Lilley often failing to fire on all cylinders. Callum McLelland could certainly help bring some stability to the halfback partnership at Odsal once his recovery from injury has been complete with the playmaker able to control games to great effect. It would be a fresh start for McLelland with the 23-year-old then able to play a key role in rejuvenating Bradford too.