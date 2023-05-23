St Helens, Hull KR and Warrington Wolves stars banned as Hull FC and Salford Red Devils men fined

THE Challenge Cup Sixth Round took place at the weekend with a number of incidents causing flashpoints during some of the fixtures.

And, following those Betfred Challenge Cup fixtures, the Match Review Panel yesterday issued the following sanctions:

Morgan Knowles (St Helens) – Grade C High Tackle – 2 Match Penalty Notice

Rhys Kennedy (Hull KR) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jorge Taufua (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Josh McGuire (Warrington Wolves) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

Josh Drinkwater (Warrington Wolves) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Josh Griffin (Hull FC) – Grade A Disputing Decision – £250 Fine

Knowles will therefore miss St Helens’ away game at Leeds Rhinos as well as Saints’ Magic Weekend game against Huddersfield Giants.

Meanwhile, Kennedy will be absent for Hull KR in their big Sky Sports clash against Wigan Warriors on Thursday night, with Drinkwater missing Warrington Wolves’ away clash at the Leigh Leopards on Friday night.