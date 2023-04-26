Three potential Super League clubs Wests Tigers halfback Luke Brooks could join

WESTS TIGERS halfback Luke Brooks is perhaps one of the most talked about players in both hemispheres.

All eyes have been on the much-maligned halfback for a number of years with his $1 million contract a talking point for journalists Down Under.

In recent months, Brooks has been linked with a move to Super League, but which three clubs could the halfback potentially join?

Leeds Rhinos

Leeds was the club which Brooks was linked to if a report by Australian journalist, The Mole, is anything to go by. With both Blake Austin and Aidan Sezer coming off-contract at Headingley at the end of the 2023 season, it could be the end of a partnership. Brooks is still only 28 years of age which is younger than both Austin and Sezer, but he has a lot more to prove. Akin to Brodie Croft and Jackson Hastings, Super League could be a place for Brooks to find his feet under Rohan Smith.

Catalans Dragons

Though Mitchell Pearce has announced his commitment to the Catalans cause, the Dragons have suffered with injury for large parts of 2023 in the playmaker areas as Pearce and Tyrone May have sat out for large periods of time. With Sam Tomkins retiring at the end of the season, there will be considerable cap space left to go out and get Brooks who will bring some stability to the halfback position – much like former Catalans star Josh Drinkwater.

St Helens

Legendary Australian commentator Andrew Voss broached the idea of a four-way Super League-NRL swap earlier this week with St Helens’ Lewis Dodd included in going to the NRL with Brooks making the move the other way. With Dodd seemingly set for a move Down Under at the end of 2024 when his contract runs out, it would leave Saints with a halfback quandary, particularly with Jonny Lomax heading towards the twilight of his career. Brooks still has plenty of. years left in him and in such a champion environment as Saints, could really thrive in Super League.