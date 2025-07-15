Three Super League fixture have dates amended due to football clashes

THREE Super League fixtures at Huddersfield Giants’ Accu Stadium have had their dates changed due to the football season fixtures.

The Giants’ Round 23, 24 and 25 games against Warrington Wolves, Wakefield Trinity and Leeds Rhinos have had date amendments.

Warrington Wolves – Accu Stadium, will now take place on Sunday 24th August. – 3pm

Wakefield Trinity – DIY Kitchens Stadium, will now take place on Saturday 30th August. – 5:30pm

Leeds Rhinos – Accu Stadium, will now take place on Thursday 4th September. – 8pm