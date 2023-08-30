Three Super League fixtures changed for Sky Sports broadcast

Sky Sports today confirm a hat-trick of fixtures from the penultimate round of the Betfred Super League season to be shown live next month – including a Saturday night double-header.

The action will kick off on Friday September 15 with the latest instalment of the fierce local rivalry between Warrington Wolves and St Helens – with the teams currently sitting in fifth and third in the table, and in the thick of the battle for Play-Off places.

Then on Saturday September 16, the match between league leaders Catalans Dragons and Leeds Rhinos in Perpignan will be followed by Hull KR v Salford Red Devils at Sewell Group Craven Park – two teams who can currently be separated only by points percentage on either side of the Play-Off divide.

Sky Sports’ coverage of the Betfred Super League continues this weekend with Salford’s trip to Wigan Warriors on Friday night (8pm), followed by Warrington’s home game against Castleford Tigers on Saturday afternoon (3pm).

Betfred Super League Rounds 24-26 | Sky Sports coverage

Round 24

Friday September 1 – Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils (8pm)

Saturday September 2 – Warrington Wolves v Castleford Tigers (3pm)

Round 25

Friday September 8 – St Helens v Leigh Leopards (8pm)

Saturday September 9 – Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors (245pm)

Round 26

Friday September 15 – Warrington Wolves v St Helens (8pm)

Saturday September 16 – Catalans Dragons v Leeds Rhinos (5pm BST)

Saturday September 16 – Hull KR v Salford Red Devils (730pm)

Round 27 fixtures to be confirmed