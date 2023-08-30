“I don’t think it’s unfair for a coach to make comment” – Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith backs scrutiny of officials but admits ‘disappointment’ with vile abuse

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Rohan Smith has backed coaches’ abilities to comment on issues raised during Super League fixtures but admits that he is “disappointed” by the abuse aimed at referee Marcus Griffiths in the aftermath of Leeds’ 21-12 loss to Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

Griffiths was targeted by vile homophobic abuse on social media following the game in which there was a number of controversial events – not least a drop goal from Huddersfield’s Jake Connor that was deemed to have gone through the posts.

Smith is concerned about the abuse levelled at Griffiths but believes it is fair to continue scrutinising key decisions just like with players and coaches.

“We certainly do want to move on from some of that stuff. I raised a few questions around some things that happened in the game and we all know that we make mistakes. Players, coaches, media, referees, we are all subject to getting things wrong at times,” Smith said.

“I’m disappointed to hear that there has been abuse directed towards the match officials. I think it was a team performance across the officials, not just one person so I’m disappointed about that.

“Coaches raise critical moments in the game sometimes in press conferences and it’s always measured and in context so I think anyone wanting to know the full coach’s view should check out the press conference and take the whole argument before people critique comments.

“The official team will have support next year with games being televised or streamed with video referees to assist and get more feedback which will positively influence our game.

“Coaches and players get questioned about their own performance so I think referees have a critical role to play in the outcome but also in the spectacle of the game.

“I don’t think it’s unfair for a coach to make comment as long as it’s not a personal attack and it’s done in the right manner to raise a question of incident.”

Smith went further, explaining how such abuse makes the situation a lot worse.

“The game likes its controversy but it should be dealt with in a fair and respectful manner. Anyone that abuses anyone whether it’s player, coach or official it is not part of our game.

“People are making it worse, I’ve got a lot of respect for officials as they have a very difficult job to do. People should treat referees with respect.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.