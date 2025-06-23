Salford Red Devils, Leigh Leopards and Catalans Dragons men banned

THREE Super League players have been banned following the weekend’s action.

Joe Shorrocks of Salford Red Devils has incurred a one-match suspension and a fine after being charged with Grade A Late Contact on Kicker.

Alec Tuitavake of Leigh Leopards and Tevita Satae of Catalans Dragons have been charged with Grade B Late Contact on Passer and Grade C Dangerous Contact respectively and are also banned for one game.

Jordy Crowther of Warrington Wolves has also incurred a fine after being charged with Grade A Late Contact on Kicker, whilst Catalans’ Tevita Pangai Junior has received five penalty points for Grade C Head Contact.

There is, however, no charge for Huddersfield Giants’ Taane Milne after he was accused of eye-gouging by Crowther.