England, Scotland and Wales name squads for Student Four Nations

THE resurrected Student Four Nations championship, which will take place in Nottingham, is back in full swing after Ireland and Scotland were unable to take part last year, when England had the better of Wales in a couple of head-to-head replacement fixtures.

Teams will play each other once, with games designated for Sunday (June 29), Wednesday, July 2 and Saturday, July 5.

Fixtures (all at the Highfield Sports Ground, the University of Nottingham) are:

Sunday, June 29

Scotland v Wales (2.00pm)

England v Ireland (4.00pm)

Wednesday, July 2

Ireland v Scotland (5.00pm)

England v Wales (7.00pm)

Saturday, July 5

Ireland v Wales (2.00pm)

England v Scotland (4.00pm)

Scotland, who are coached by Andrew Lang, Brett Smith and Adam Coburn, were the first to announce their squad, which is: Dom Aston and Jacob Holt (both St Mary’s, Twickenham), Calum Caven, Stephen Webber (both Oxford Brookes), Guy Chalstrey, Owen Palmer (both Cardiff), Hayden Cumming, Mackenzie Cumming, Frazer Murray, George Murray (all Open University), Oli Inch, Ben Neave (both Gloucester), George Kinnaird (Fleetwood Nautical), Ben Morris (Northumbria), Jak Quinn (Cumbria), Oli Redding (Leicester), Scott Shaw (Forth Valley), Connor Terrill (Furness), James Tufnell (Imperial College, London), Alex Woodhall (Lakes), Ethan Yarnold (Nescol).

Adam Houston, the England coach, named – on Saturday afternoon: Ted Davidson, Jamie O’Keeffe, Dan Perry, Alex Ringshall, Freddie Smith (all Loughborough), Ben Bell-Thorn (Nottingham), Elliot Martin, Ben O’Donnell (both Liverpool John Moores), Charlie Yeomans (Newcastle), Danny Salkeld (Teesside), Deusjes Nzage, Leon Stewart (both Hull), Fin Balback, Mackauley Stephenson (both Leeds Beckett), Jake Dickinson, James Leach, Will Lintin, Harry Lowery (all Northumbria), Isaac Coleman (York), Oli Winterbottom (Gloucestershire).

The legendary Wales coach Clive Griffiths had confirmed, earlier that day, his squad as: Llewellyn Hawkes, Alex Naylor, Fin Northrop (all Cardiff), Scott Simons (Cardiff Met), Mason Phillips (UCLan), Mason Apsee, Alex Green, George Groves (Coleg y Cymoedd), Leo Jones (Exeter), Lewis Howells, Iwan Stacey (Nottingham), Nat Cotton, Lewis Ingram, Conor Madden, Evan Moore, Tom Moore, Charlie Penton, Connor Thomas, Eli Weekes, Archie Whillock (all Swansea). Rhys Hill (Cardiff) is on stand-by.

Ireland had not named their party at the time of going to press.

Admission is free to each game.