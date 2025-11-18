Tickets on sale for Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors in Paris

TICKETS are now on sale for Catalans Dragons’ summer trip to Paris.

The Perpignan club will head more than 400 miles north on Saturday, June 6 for a Super League ‘home’ fixture against Wigan Warriors.

It is to mark not one but two anniversaries – that of the first match under the Super League name, and Catalans’ own introduction to the competition.

The top flight rebranded 30 years ago and kicked off at Stade Charléty for Paris St Germain’s inaugural game.

PSG beat Sheffield Eagles 30-24 in front of 17,873 people on March 29, 1996, although the club itself lasted only two seasons before being dissolved due to financial problems.

Super League didn’t have a French presence again until Catalans, formed in 2000 by a merger of existing domestic clubs XIII Catalan and Saint-Estève, joined for the 2006 season.

That 20th anniversary will be celebrated in the Wigan fixture as the Dragons play in the French capital for the first time.

Stade Jean Bouin, the 20,000-capacity home of rugby union giants Stade Français and top-flight football outfit Paris FC, will host in the west of the city.

It sits next to both Parc des Princes, home to Paris St Germain’s football side who are the current European champions, and storied tennis venue Roland Garros, which will host the French Open women’s singles final on the same day.

A kick-off time has not yet been confirmed but tickets are priced between 15 and 40 euros for adults, and from five to 15 euros for under-18s.

Catalans are currently working on arrangements to allow their supporters to travel by rail from Perpignan to Paris for the match.

The last time the Dragons took a fixture ‘on the road’, to Barcelona’s historic Camp Nou in 2019 and also against Wigan, they broke the attendance record for a standalone Super League regular-season game with 31,555 present.