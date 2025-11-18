Wigan Warriors sign dual-code star from Leeds Rhinos

WIGAN WARRIORS have made another major statement with the signing of forward Bethan Dainton from Leeds Rhinos.

Following the addition of Kelsey Gentles, the former York Valkyrie title-winner who recently left Huddersfield Giants, dual-code Wales star Dainton has been poached by treble-winning Wigan.

Dainton, a full-time soldier in the British Army, played rugby union for Harlequins before switching to league in 2022.

She played 41 times for Leeds, including two Challenge Cup finals and a Grand Final, all of which the Rhinos lost.

The 36-year-old, who has eight Welsh caps in each code, said: “I’m really excited to be signing with the Warriors.

“The team’s style of rugby really suits the way I like to play. I can’t wait to meet the girls, get stuck into pre-season, and work hard to prepare for a big year ahead.”