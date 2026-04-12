Gold Coast Titans hammer hapless Parramata Eels

PARRAMATTA EELS 10 GOLD COAST TITANS 52

IAN HOWE, CommBank Stadium, Sunday

GOLD COAST TITANS blitzed Parramatta on their home ground to revive their season, thrill their coach Josh Hannay and plunge the home fans into despair with a stunning performance that very few of their fans will have seen coming.

Their second win of the season lifts them into 14th place on the ladder, while the Eels drop to 16th, with only the Dragons below them.

The Titans scored three converted tries in the first quarter and although Will Penisini got one back for the Eels, the one-sided nature of the game continued in the second half, with fullback Keano Kini outstanding for the Titans, making 263 running metres and Preston Campbell converting eight of their nine tries.

It was all bad news for the Eels, with Sam Tuivaiti and Kelma Tuilagi both suffering Category 1 concussion symptoms before they face the Bulldogs this week, whilst the Titans will head to the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland.

EELS: 1 Joash Papalii, 2 Araz Nanva, 3 Will Penisini, 4 Brian Kelly, 5 Josh Addo-Carr, 6 Ronald Volkman, 7 Mitchell Moses, 8 Jack Williams, 9 Ryley Smith, 10 Junior Paulo, 11 Kelma Tuilagi, 12 Kitione Kautoga, 13 Dylan Walker. Subs: 14 Tallyn Da Silva, 15 Charlie Guymer, 16 Sam Tuivaiti, 17 Luca Moretti (not used), 18 Jack de Belin, 22 Lorenzo Talataina (not used)

Tries: Penisini (32), Addo-Carr (64); Goals: Volkman 1/2

TITANS: 1 Keano Kini, 2 Sialetili Faeamani, 3 Jojo Fifita, 4 AJ Brimson, 5 Phillip Sami, 6 Lachlan Ilias, 7 Jayden Campbell, 10 Tino Fa’asuamaleaui, 9 Sam Verrills, 14 Kurtis Morrin, 11 Arama Hau, 12 Beau Fermor, 13 Chris Randall. Subs: 15 Cooper Bai, 16 Moeaki Fotuaika, 17 Oliver Pascoe, 18 Jaylan de Groot (not used), 20 Zane Harrison (not used), 21 Adam Christensen

Tries: Hau (10), Brimson (13), Faeamani (16, 67), Campbell (46, 73), Bai (50), Sami (58, 75); Goals: Campbell 8/9

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 0-12, 0-18, 6-18; 6-24, 6-30, 6-34, 10-34, 10-40, 10-46, 10-52

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Eels: Josh Addo-Carr; Titans: Keano Kini

Penalty count: 7-4; Half-time: 6-18; Referee: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski; Attendance: 14,382