Today’s results

SALFORD moved into the Super League play-off places with a 32-12 home win over Huddersfield, who remain firmly in a relegation battle.

So do Wakefield, who went down 26-16 at home to third-placed Hull, for whom Ratu Naulago (pictured) crossed twice.

Krisnan Inu contributed 20 of Salford’s poets, with a try and eight goals.

Super League: Salford 32 Huddersfield 12, Wakefield 16 Hull 26.

Championship: Barrow 22 Bradford 46, Batley 16 Dewsbury 10, Featherstone 66 Swinton 16, Halifax 18 Sheffield 20, Rochdale 18 Leigh 50.

League One: Doncaster 23 London Skolars 22, North Wales 33 Coventry 16, Oldham 28 Newcastle 20, Workington 66 West Wales 22.

NRL: Canberra 18 Sydney Roosters 22, South Sydney Rabbitohs 16 Melbourne 26.

For reports, reaction and pictures, see Monday’s League Express.