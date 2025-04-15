Tom Amone’s new Super League club now confirmed for 2025 and 2026

TOM AMONE has now been confirmed as a Castleford Tigers player until the end of the 2025 Super League season.

Amone had been plying his trade for the Canterbury Bulldogs in the NRL but had failed to make a first-grade appearance, instead playing all of his rugby league in the New South Wales Cup.

Now the 29-year-old as linked up with the Tigers until the end of the campaign when he will go on to join Hull KR.

Speaking to hullkr.co.uk on his upcoming move to East Hull, Amone said: “I’m really excited to be joining Hull KR from 2026. Speaking with Willie (Peters) and hearing his plans for the club made the decision an easy one – It’s something I definitely want to be a part of.

“The fans, the culture and the direction of the club really stood out to me and I can’t wait to get started next season.”

On adding Amone to his 2026 squad, Willie Peters said: “We believe Tom is going to be a significant signing for the club. Tom (Amone) was one of the best front rowers in the competition last year and was in the dream team squad.”

“We wanted to get someone who could hit the ground running, and Tom, who’s played over here before, wanted to come back and join our club. It all added up for us.”

On Tom Amone being settled for his move to Hull KR in 2026 by joining Castleford Tigers for the remainder of this season, Chief Executive, Paul Lakin said: “It was very important to us to get Tom and his young family settled in the Hull area when they arrive in England.”

“Despite not having the cap space available for Tom to play for us in 2025, we are pleased that he will play for Castleford for the remainder of this season, ensuring the move to Hull can happen immediately.”