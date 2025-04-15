Hull KR’s Mikey Lewis named as potential surprising replacement for Wests Tigers star Lachlan Galvin

HULL KR Mikey Lewis has been named as a potential surprising replacement for Wests Tigers halfback Lachlan Galvin, who is widely expected to leave the NRL club at the end of the 2026 season.

Galvin is being linked with a move to Parramatta Eels after rejecting a monster $5-6 million deal with the Tigers, with The Mole claiming that Wests should look to KR’s Lewis as a replacement.

Tigers head coach coach Benji Marshall has dropped Galvin to reserve grade just days before the club’s Easter Monday clash with, ironically, Parramatta.

Lewis, meanwhile, has quickly become one of the most sought-after assets in world rugby league following a Man of Steel-winning year in 2024 – and The Mole believes that Wests could come running to the Super League livewire as Galvin’s replacement.

The 23-year-old is, however, contracted to Rovers until the end of the 2028 Super League season, meaning that any potential deal would include a massive transfer fee.