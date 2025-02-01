Tom Ashton scores four against old club as Rochdale Hornets thump Cornwall in 1895 Cup

ROCHDALE HORNETS 64 CORNWALL 12

IAN RIGG, Mayfield Sports Centre, Saturday

TOM ASHTON scored four tries in 16 minutes against his former club as Rochdale progressed to the next round of the 1895 Cup and a home tie against Swinton.

The centre spent the past three years with Cornwall, never scoring more than three tries in a season, but made hay on his second debut for the Hornets.

There were also hat-tricks for fellow outside backs Max Flanagan and Lameck Juma as Rochdale ran in a dozen tries – eight converted by Flanagan – against their outplayed visitors.

Indeed, the game was as good as over after three Hornets tries in the first 14 minutes.

The home side went ahead on three minutes when a good pass from Lewis Hollidge found Flanagan on the left.

Juma increased the lead five minutes later when he finished off a good passing move, and the one-way traffic continued when Deane Meadows followed a kick near the line to score on the left.

Juma lost the ball trying to twist over for a second try, but took another chance moments later anyway as Ashton fed him in.

Hollidge then produced some magic with the ball to provide Flanagan’s second try.

Cornwall had their best scoring chance of the first half on 28 minutes when Elijah Simpson was held up.

At the other end, Gregg McNallly was held up and Harry Aaronson stopped after a 60-metre break before Ashton scored his first try via good passing on the stroke of half-time.

That started quite the purple patch for Ashton, who also scored the next three tries on the resumption as Rochdale extended their 32-0 half-time lead.

Cornwall lost the ball in the second tackle of the half to put Hornets back on the attack, and Ashton punished his former side with two tries bringing up the hat-trick before more good build-up play resulted in the fourth after 53 minutes.

The Choughs enjoyed their best spell at 46-0 down, scoring two tries which were both converted by Adam Rusling.

First Aaronson intercepted off his own line to score under the posts, then Callum Abbott followed a kick to score in the left corner.

But Rochdale finished strongly with three further tries in the closing stages, starting with a long pass for Juma’s third.

Flanagan earned his own hat-trick try when some great ball skills were on show down the right and Meadows found a nice pass to send the centre over.

McNally then finished the scoring in the final minute when Flanagan broke clear to feed him and he went under the sticks.

GAMESTAR: Lewis Hollidge was the provider of the last pass for many Rochdale tries.

GAMEBREAKER: Three Hornets tries in the opening 14 minutes put them out of sight early.

MATCHFACTS

HORNETS

1 Greg McNally

3 Lameck Juma

14 Max Flanagan

20 Tom Ashton

2 Dan Nixon

22 Lewis Hollidge

7 Lewis Else

27 Toby Brannan

29 Dec O’Donnell

10 Luke Nelmes

11 Deane Meadows

12 Duane Straugheir

13 Emmerson Wittel

Subs (all used)

9 Oli Burton

19 Jayden Dayes

18 Zac Baker

26 Joe Taira

Tries: Flanagan (3,25,77), Juma (8,20,69), Meadows (14), Ashton (37,43,48,53), McNally (79)

Goals: Flanagan 8/12

CORNWALL

6 Brad Llewellyn

2 Henry Symons

16 Decarlo Trerise

5 Harry Aaronson

23 Callum Abbott

28 Nathan Conroy

24 Adam Rusling

18 Josh Rhodes

22 Jake Lloyd

10 Harry Boots

13 David Weetman

12 Darcy Simpson

19 Jamie Jenkins

Subs (all used)

9 Dylan Leney

30 Jo McConnell

20 Elijah Simpson

27 Mackenzie Cumming

Tries: Aaronson (59), Abbott (62)

Goals: Rusling 2/2

SCORING SEQUENCE: 6-0, 12-0, 18-0, 22-0, 28-0, 32-0; 36-0, 40-0, 46-0, 46-6, 46-12, 52-12, 58-12, 64-12

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Hornets: Lewis Hollidge; Cornwall: Adam Rusling

Penalty count: 13-1

Half-time: 32-0

Referee: Luke Bland