Squads confirmed for Student Origin clash

The 20-man squads have been announced for tomorrow’s North v South Student Origin game.

The match, at Loughborough University (Sunday 2 February, 2.00pm), is the final stage of England Universities head coach Adam Houston’s selection process ahead of the 2025 programme, in which his side will defend the President’s Cup (against Great Britain Teachers and UK Armed Forces) before meeting Ireland, Scotland and Wales in the Student Four Nations.

Both camps have pared back their line-ups from the 30 men initially announced.

NORTH: Adam Kirby (Salford), Ben Grindley-Roberts (Leeds Beckett), Ben O’Donnell (Liverpool John Moores), Dafydd Morgan (Leeds Beckett), Danny Salkeld (Teesside), Deusjes Nzage (Hull), Ed Grogan (Leeds), Elliot Martin (Liverpool John Moores), Finn Balback (Leeds Beckett), Isaac Coleman (York), James Evans (Leeds Beckett), James Leach (Northumbria), Jayden Crellin (Manchester Met), Joe Brittain (Sheffield Hallam), Leon Stewart (Hull), Logan Caroline-Hines (Leeds Beckett), Mackauley Stephenson (Leeds Beckett), Max Hammell (Leeds), Nathan Groom (Liverpool), Waldimar Matahwa (Leeds Beckett).

SOUTH: Alex Ringshall (Loughborough), Ben Bell-Thorn (Nottingham), Ben Price (Nottingham), Ben Smith (Loughborough), Charlie Penton (Swansea), Dan Perry (Loughborough), Freddie Smith (Loughborough), Freddie Ziegler (Nottingham), Jacob Rigby (Nottingham Trent), James Boyles (Gloucester), Matteo Tafi (Brunel), Oli Winterbottom (Gloucester), Ollie Moody (Hartpury), Stephen Webber (Oxford Brookes), Ted Davidson (Loughborough), Tega Rume-Tabiowo (Gloucester), Toby Harrison (Reading), Tom Milton (Oxford), Tristan Aromian (Surrey), Tristan Walters (Swansea).