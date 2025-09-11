Tom Briscoe signs new Hull FC deal

TOM BRISCOE has signed a new one-year deal with Hull FC.

The veteran winger will remain with the Black and Whites in what will be his ninth season with the club, having put pen to paper on a new one-year deal, with FC also holding the option to extend the contract by a further season into 2027.

The 35-year old, who has over 180 appearances for the Airlie Birds since his professional debut in 2008 and almost 450 throughout his career, rejoined the club mid-way through the 2024 season and has been a regular feature for the side since his return to West Hull.

Briscoe became Super League’s ninth highest try-scorer of all-time earlier this season, whilst also surpassing a century of tries for the Black & Whites this summer.

Speaking on the announcement of his new contract, Briscoe said: “Being back at the club over the last year and a half has reignited my passion for Hull FC and I’m delighted to extend my time here.

“There is a vision and an ambition from the club, one that I share with the owners, coaches and my fellow team mates, and I didn’t want my time on that journey to come to an end.

“I have really enjoyed supporting some of the younger players in the squad with the experience I am able to bring to the table.

“Watching the development of some of the young outside backs in particular has been exciting so far and I’m confident their upward trajectories will continue.

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Gareth Ellis, said: “While we’re seeing some really bright young backs rise through our ranks at the moment, it’s important that we find that balance of youth and experience in our squad. And seeing Tom remain with us into 2026 does just that.

“He’s had a really important impact on helping develop some of those players since his return to the club – particularly with Lewis and Harvey who have had, and will continue to have, the opportunity to learn from one of the most experienced wingers in the sport.

“He is also continuing to bring his own impact on the field with his energy and enthusiasm he has for this club.”