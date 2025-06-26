Tom Burgess on his future, family and moving to Huddersfield Giants

TOM BURGESS has revealed that him and his family are ‘loving life’ in Huddersfield following his move from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

Burgess, who had spent over a decade at Souths in the NRL, joined the Giants ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

And though Huddersfield aren’t exactly doing well on the field, the Burgess family have had no regrets about moving back to West Yorkshire.

Of course, it’s been a long path for the 33-year-old, losing his father from MND as a teenager before leaving the Bradford Bulls for his Australian sojourn at the end of 2012.

With Burgess carving out a reputation for himself as one of the greatest forwards in the NRL, as well as marrying his Australian partner and starting a family, it’s been a whirlwind time.

“It’s the best thing ever being a dad for me. Losing our father was a really tough time when I was just 15,” Burgess said.

“I think all four brothers are all big on being a father and doing that father role because we all know how important it is.

“It’s the best job in the world. I’m a father first and a rugby league player next.”

And it’s fair to say that his family is well settled in Huddersfield.

“It’s really cool to be able to go full circle and show my kids where their dad is from. We are not far from where I went to school so it’s been a good experience.

“The kids love it here. As long as there’s a park and they can ride their books then they are happy. The weather has been good recently too.

“It was a shock to the system when we got here. One day I got to take them to school on a sled and they wanted to play in the snow instead.

“I won’t say it too loud but my wife is loving it here. She has made friends with mums at the school and she is wondering whether or not we will actually go back to Australia.

“I said ‘let’s give it a couple of years and then we will see’. It’s just great that she is in that mindspace. We are really enjoying it here.”