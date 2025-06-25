Hull KR boss Willie Peters once more addresses NRL links

HULL KR head coach Willie Peters has once more addressed links to the NRL.

Despite having a contract with Rovers until the end of the 2028 Super League season, speculation about Peters’ rising stock continues to permeate the rugby league airwaves.

It was therefore no surprise that Peters was linked with the new NRL franchise, Perth Bears, for 2027 before they decided on current Australia boss Mal Meninga.

But that hasn’t stopped Peters’ name cropping up in conversations about potential replacements for underfire NRL bosses.

Yet that is of no concern to the man himself.

“My focus is doing what I’m doing now and concentrating on Friday night to get the team ready,” Peters said.

“If you win games as a coach, things like that happen but then if you lose you’re in the media for the wrong reasons and your job is probably coming to an end.

“I don’t worry about that too much and just concentrate on what I am doing.”