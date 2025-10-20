Tom Holmes among five released by Bradford Bulls

TOM HOLMES is among five fresh players whose departures from Bradford Bulls have been confirmed following the club’s promotion to Super League.

Halfback Holmes, 29, has spent three years at Bradford, scoring 30 tries in 68 appearances.

He missed the opening three months of the 2024 season after doctors suspected he had a rare form of cancer.

But the former Castleford Tigers, Featherstone Rovers and Huddersfield Giants man recovered from illness to remain a key figure for the Bulls.

Also leaving following the expiry of their contracts are Nathan Mason, Bayley Liu and Tyran Ott, all of whom struggled to nail down a first-team place last season.

Prop Mason only featured 16 times for Bradford, having joined permanently in 2024 from Huddersfield following a loan spell.

Liu, a New Zealand-born centre, made ten appearances after moving from Sheffield Eagles at the beginning of this year.

And Australian hooker Ott, after 25 appearances in his first season at the Bulls in 2024, only added a further eight this campaign.

Bradford have also released centre Kieran Gill from his contract, which was due to expire at the end of 2026, to pursue a move elsewhere.

The Super League-bound Bulls are set to lose halfback Jordan Lilley, who recently posted on social media that he was departing Odsal despite also being contracted for next year.

Bradford, who will have Kurt Haggerty as head coach in the top flight after Brian Noble stepped back, are losing the retiring duo of Michael Lawrence and Chris Hill too.

They have added Leeds Rhinos hooker Andy Ackers and Hull KR halfback Rowan Milnes to their squad so far, along with making Luke Hooley’s loan from Castleford Tigers permanent.