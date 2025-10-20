Toulouse Olympique sign Hull KR forward

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have completed a permanent deal for forward AJ Wallace from Hull KR.

The 22-year-old joined Toulouse on loan in June and made ten appearances, including their Championship Grand Final victory over York Knights.

Wallace, a Jamaica international, failed to make an appearance in two seasons with Hull KR, having signed there from Bradford Bulls.

But he will get another shot at a Super League debut after signing a one-year deal with newly-promoted Toulouse.

“It took Ajahni (Wallace) a period of adaptation at the beginning of his Toulouse adventure,” said Olympique head coach Sylvain Houles.

“But as soon as he knew how to seize his opportunity, he showed us his ability to beat defenders, to bring us impact, speed, density and his desire to wear the Toulouse jersey.

“We are therefore very happy that he is staying with us because after a full off-season with us, we can’t wait to see how far we can take him.”

Wallace added: “When I heard that Toulouse wanted to sign me for the season earlier this year, I was excited.

“I still feel the same way about staying for another year. I’m excited about the challenges ahead, especially with the promotion to Super League!

“But I’m also excited about it because I know that if I work hard, I’ll improve as a player and as a person, and I hope to make my Super League debut, which has been my goal since I started taking rugby seriously.”

Toulouse have confirmed the departures of Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards and Radean Robinson at the end of their contracts.