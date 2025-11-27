Tom Trbojevic ‘seriously considered’ Super League move before new Manly Sea Eagles deal

AUSTRALIA international Tom Trbojevic “seriously considered” a move to Super League before penning a new deal with NRL side Manly Sea Eagles.

That’s according to Channel Nine reporter Danny Weidler, who has revealed that Trbojevic reached out to some northern hemisphere clubs about ending his career in the UK.

The 29-year-old has scored 111 tries in 170 appearances for Manly as well as earning seven Kangaroos caps, most recently in 2024 before missing out on this year’s Ashes series with a knee injury.

After hitting a stumbling block with the Sea Eagles over an extension earlier in the year, Warrington Wolves had reportedly offered Trbojevic a two-year deal.

But the potential move was cast aside when the fullback inked a new one-year deal with Manly, where Trbojevic has now been named captain by head coach Anthony Seibold.

On Triple M’s The Journos podcast, Weidler revealed that speculation surrounding his future was on the money.

Weidler said: “I know that he was exploring options seriously. You don’t want to hear this, but he was looking seriously at England. And I think that there were certain clubs that he was reaching out to.

“And (he was) wanting to know what it was like. So it wasn’t some BS story. It was real that he was looking.”

Weidler also conceded that Trbojevic was angry at the Sea Eagles’ hierarchy for the changing of the goalposts.

“It’s not wrong to say Tommy was p****d off with the way that he was being dealt with on a contract front by Manly. Things have changed in the front office now since that time.

“The way that they changed the offer on Tom Trbojevic, which was highly insulting to one of the great players at that club and one of the great players in the game.

“So this is a significant turnaround in the way they’re obviously, I guess, treating Tom, because there’s no bigger honour than to captain your club. So I think (it’s a) good move from Manly.”